CHICAGO (CBS) — A police chase through several neighborhoods on the Northwest Side ended in a crash Monday night.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, urgent radio transmissions indicated that police might have been going after a man wanted in a homicide in west suburban Forest Park.

Several suburban police departments were involved in the pursuit in addition to the CPD.

Police had a man in handcuffs shortly after a violent crash near Nagle and Foster avenues.

“All of a sudden, I just see this car zip right past me, at least doing about 80-90 miles per hour, and all of a sudden, the next thing I know, all these cop cars come flying down street,” said witness Brian Wotnow.

The heavily damaged blue Ford Escape was allegedly the car trying to evade police. It was loaded onto a tow truck as police worked to clear the crash.

“The next one I heard was a big sonic boom,” Wotnow said.

The airbags deployed on the other car involved in the crash – a white sedan.

The chase went through Park Ridge, Norridge, and other neighboring suburban communities – as well as other Northwest Side communities such as Schorsch Village – until coming to an end on the western edge of the Jefferson Park community.

The chase blew right Wotnow’s car.

“It was an unbelievable, chaotic night here for sure,” Wotnow said.

Formal charges against the man who was arrested are expected in coming hours or day. When those charges come down, we will learn much more about the man police were chasing.