CHICAGO (CBS)– Marilyn Hartman, the “serial stowaway,” will be back in court Monday.
Hartman, 69, was ordered held without bail in two of her cases and is being held on $100,000 bond on her new escape charge after being arrested at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday.
Hartman was on electronic monitoring.
She was arrested at O'Hare Airport less than 36 hours after CBS 2 aired her exclusive interview with Brad Edwards.
However, Hartman not only consented to being recorded for an interview with CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards, she thanked him for reaching out to her.
She told him she was done causing problems at airports, her lawyer says our interview triggered her to act out again.
Hartman still faces felony charges for trying to sneak onto planes.