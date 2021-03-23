CHICAGO (CBS)— Patrick Kane is celebrating 1,000 games with the Blackhawks. Fans can celebrate this milestone virtually.
You can upload a digital cutout for Kane's anniversary on the Blackhawks "Fan Cam" website. They're also giving away 20 Kane jerseys.
Kane has spent his NHL career in Chicago.
He was the Blackhawks number one pick back in 2007, going on to be a three-time Stanley Cup champion.