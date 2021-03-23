DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Blackhawks, Patrick Kane

CHICAGO (CBS)— Patrick Kane is celebrating 1,000 games with the Blackhawks. Fans can celebrate this milestone virtually.

You can upload a digital cutout for Kane’s anniversary on the Blackhawks “Fan Cam” website.  They’re also giving away 20 Kane jerseys.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Round Of Showers Tuesday Evening

Kane has spent his NHL career in Chicago.

READ MORE: 26 States On Chicago's Travel Order, Cases In The City Continue To Rise Among Young Adults

He was the Blackhawks number one pick back in 2007, going on to be a three-time Stanley Cup champion.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: New Cases On The Rise In The Past Week, Hospitalizations Also Up Slightly

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff