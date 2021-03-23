DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is on the way.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Rain chances increase on Thursday and Saturday.