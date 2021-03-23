CHICAGO (CBS)– A drive-thru vaccination site is opening at the United Center Tuesday.
The drive-thru site is located in the parking lot across from the United Center.
Even with this new option, only a select group of people can get vaccinated at the site.
There are 17 zip codes that are eligible for vaccines at the United Center. The list includes:
- 60608, 60609, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60623, 60624, 60628, 60629, 60632, 60636, 60639, 60644, 60649, 60651, 60652, 60653
If you don’t live in these zip codes, you can’t be vaccinated at the United Center at this time.
Anyone in one of the target ZIP codes can register by calling the COVID-19 help line at (312)746-4835, or online at events.juvare.com/chicago/ucpod using a voucher code that community groups are sharing with people in those communities.
Even though Cook County moved into phase 1B plus Monday, meaning people 16 and older with underlying health conditions, the city of Chicago has decided to bypass that phase.
Instead next Monday, it will move to phase 1C.