MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs and White Sox met on Tuesday for the final time during Spring Training.
Both starting pitchers looked good.
Jake Arrieta sent Tim Anderson to the bench with a strikeout. Arrieta allowed one run in five and two-thirds innings.
Dallas Keuchel returned the favor – striking out Javy Baez and throwing four shutout innings.
In the third, Adam Eaton and the Sox finally get to Arrieta. Eaton had an RBI single to bring the score to 1-0.
But Nico Hoerner tied is in the fifth, muscling a single into right center.
The White Sox won 3-1.