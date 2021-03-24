CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty, southwest flow continues this evening as low pressure moves across southern Wisconsin.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next system sets up across southern Illinois Thursday, bringing late day rain chances.
Thursday will be breezy, but winds will be out of the northeast.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 43.
THURSDAY: Showers develop in the afternoon. High 49.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 54.