By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire damaged a home in Fuller Park Tuesday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at a house, located at 4161 S. Princeton Ave. around 11:30 p.m.

The fire eventually spread to a second home.

No one was injured.

