CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire damaged a home in Fuller Park Tuesday night.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at a house, located at 4161 S. Princeton Ave. around 11:30 p.m.
The fire eventually spread to a second home.
No one was injured.
