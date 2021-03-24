Non-CPS Employees Scrambling To Find Second Doses After City Says They Were Wrongfully Given COVID-19 Vaccine By VendorInnovative Express also gave the vaccine to other companies, and when the city pulled the remaining doses from the clinic, employees from those companies found themselves caught in the mess.

Innovative Express Care Defending Itself After City Says Vendor Misallocated 6,000 Vaccine Doses, But Contract Backs CityThe contract also states, "Excess vaccines will be offered to CPS employees in accordance with the order of subgroups." There is no mention of non-CPS workers getting vaccines.

Ald. Anthony Beale Calls For City Council To Return Threshold For Speed Camera Tickets To 10 MPHBeale has introduced a proposal to end the ticketing of drivers going 6 mph to 9 mph over the limit, and to resume ticketing only drivers exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph or more.

Activists Demand Systemic Change In Protest Outside Motel Where Girl, 10, Was Sexually Assaulted: 'This Was A Mausoleum Of Horror!'Activists turned out Wednesday in front of the Grand Motel in the South Side’s Washington Heights neighborhood, in support of a little girl who was sexually assaulted there last October.