By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — Eloy Jimenez is a great young hitter for the White Sox, but he continues to have issues in the outfield.

He just seems to try to do too much at times – and that was again the case on Wednesday.

The White Sox hosted the Oakland A’s in Cactus League play on Wednesday – and in a Spring Training game, it may not be a good idea to go all out trying to rob a home run ball.

But that was exactly what Jimenez did in the second inning.

He reached over the wall, not really all that close to the ball off the bat of Sean Murphy.

Jimenez got his shoulder checked out right after. The Sox late Wednesday were calling it left shoulder discomfort.

The White Sox lost the game 14-4.

