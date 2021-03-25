CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was left in fair condition Thursday night after being struck by a car in Bucktown.
At 9:17 p.m., the woman was crossing the street – but not in a crosswalk or with the light – in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue, near Armitage Avenue, police said. She was hit by a small black sedan headed south on Damen Avenue, which kept going and has not been seen since, police said.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.
Area Five detectives and the police Major Accident Investigation Unit were investigating late Thursday.