CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday warned the public about a carjacking in the old Cabrini-Green area and a robbery in which the car was used in Lincoln Park.
In each incident, four suspects got out of a vehicle, approached the victims on the public way, and demanded property at gunpoint or by use of force, police said.
The suspects carjacked the victim in the first incident, and the vehicle they took was used in the second, police said. Two of the four assailants had guns – one of them described as silver in color.
The first robbery took place at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Howe Street in the old Cabrini-Green grounds. The second took place at 2:44 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Armitage Avenue in Lincoln Park.
The suspects are described as three men and a woman. One of the men is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, another between 18 and 20, and the third between 17 and 20. The woman described as being between 17 and 23 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.