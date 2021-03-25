CHICAGO (CBS) — Less than 24 hours after CBS 2 exposed dangerous conditions along the lakefront trail, there have already been some changes.
Park district crews were out Thursday placing barricades along sections of the trail near North Avenue Beach warning runners and cyclists about crumbling concrete.
The pathway torn up by high lake levels and harsh winter weather.
The park district says they are assessing the damage, but there is no timeline on the repairs.