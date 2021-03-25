DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — As a storm system deepens over Arkansas and heads for Indiana, northerly winds increase after 9 p.m.

Gusts could reach 45-50 mph.

The northerly wind flow will generate large waves of 9-13 feet.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory: 03.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

As the storm gets closer, rain increases as well.

Precipitation Tracker: 03.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Thursday night is 35 with these windy and wet conditions. On Friday, it will be dry again and partly sunny with a high of 53.

7 Day Forecast: 03.25.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Saturday, look for showers and isolated thunderstorms with a high of 66, and on Sunday, it will be mostly sunny again with a high of 53.

