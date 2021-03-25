CHICAGO (CBS) — As a storm system deepens over Arkansas and heads for Indiana, northerly winds increase after 9 p.m.
Gusts could reach 45-50 mph.
The northerly wind flow will generate large waves of 9-13 feet.
As the storm gets closer, rain increases as well.
The low for Thursday night is 35 with these windy and wet conditions. On Friday, it will be dry again and partly sunny with a high of 53.
On Saturday, look for showers and isolated thunderstorms with a high of 66, and on Sunday, it will be mostly sunny again with a high of 53.