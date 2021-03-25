CHICAGO (CBS) — A man already in prison for a robbery conviction has been charged with carjacking a 60-year-old woman in November 2018 in the South Austin neighborhood.
Police said 21-year-old Michael Mahone grabbed the woman in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street on Nov. 17, 2018, and stole her vehicle.READ MORE: Joseph West Charged With First-Degree Murder In Shooting Death Of Senita Harper, Following Princeton Park Standoff
He has been charged with one count each of vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful restraint, and battery.READ MORE: Potential Explosives Found In Streeterville High-Rise; Building Partially Evacuated, Roads Shut Down, FBI And SWAT Team Sent
Mahone was already in custody at Menard Correctional Center in southern Illinois. Prison records show he is serving a 5-year sentence for robbery and attempted robbery.MORE NEWS: Parking Rules, Frequent Tickets Draw Frustration In Oak Park, And It's Not A New Problem
A bond hearing on the carjacking charges has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.