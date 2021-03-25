CHICAGO (CBS)– March is Women’s History Month and this morning we’re introducing you to a 13-year-old poet from Calumet City who is on her way to becoming a published author.
Through the power of her pen, Melody Ilesanmi has written on a number of topics, which includes honoring front-line workers.READ MORE: Over 14,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Melody discovered her love of poetry in third grade.READ MORE: Hole On Roadside Remains Near Jackson Park Despite 311 Request Being Marked 'Completed' By City
Her proud father tells us the eighth grader is a straight-A student and still found the time to write a poem for him, as he battled cancer.MORE NEWS: Potential Explosives Found In Streeterville High-Rise; Building Partially Evacuated, Roads Shut Down, FBI And SWAT Team Sent
Melody will soon have her work published in a book with other young poets.