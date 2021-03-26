CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in critical condition and in police custody Thursday night, after Calumet City police said he got into a shootout with officers following a traffic stop.
An officer pulled over the 27-year-old man around 4:50 p.m. near the Ginger Ridge Apartments in the 500 block of Jeffrey Avenue for a traffic violation.READ MORE: Illinois Authorizing All Counties To Open Vaccine Eligibility To Anyone Age 16 And Older Amid Drop In Demand In Some Areas
Police said the driver immediately got out of his car and pointed a gun at the officer, leading to a shootout.
The man was shot in the stomach, then ran back to his car and sped off.READ MORE: Racine Art Museum Showcases Peeps In New Exhibit
Officers found him across the state line at a hospital in East Chicago, Indiana, and they arrested him there.
Charges were pending Friday morning.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead, 7 Injured After Shooting In Wrightwood
The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating.