CHICAGO (CBS) — A security guard who was shot at a Home Depot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood late Thursday afternoon has now been identified as Kevin Lockett.
A police officer was also shot and wounded while chasing the suspect in the shooting.
Lockett was shot in the head when he got into a confrontation with a shoplifter.
The security guard was “gravely” wounded, Chicago CPD Supt. David Brown said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The suspect fled, and officers were called to pursue him, Brown said. The officer who was shot was the first on the scene, and he was shot almost immediately, Brown said.
With the officer down, other officers attended him to get him to the hospital while other officers continued pursuing the suspect, Brown said.
Officers caught up to the suspect in a backyard, where there was another shootout in which the suspect was shot, Brown said. The suspect was pronounced dead on arrival at an area hospital.
The officer who was shot in the shoulder is now recovering at home. His fellow officers saluted him as he was released from Mount Sinai Hospital.