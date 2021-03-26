CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and seven were injured in a mass shooting in the Wrightwood neighborhood early Friday morning.
The victims were at a gathering at a house in the 2500 block of West 79th Street when at least two men started shooting, just after midnight.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. At least four of the victims are being treated Christ Hospital. The victims range from 22 to 41 years old.
Chicago police said several weapons were recovered from the scene. No arrests have been made.