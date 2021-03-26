CHICAGO (CBS) — Derek is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is a sweet two-year-old Mountain Cur mix who likes to cuddle and romp around in the backyard.
His fur is as soft as his face is sweet.
Derek loves to go for walks, learn new tricks, play fetch and snuggle on the couch at night for a movie. Derek is a big boy, but he wants to be a lap dog and can be a bit clumsy in new spaces.
He’s a devoted companion with the spirit of a bouncing puppy. Derek would make a great addition to any family. Derek is available, along with many other adorable dogs and cats at PAWS Chicago. Just visit the virtual adoption site to learn more.
Join PAWS Chicago for Virtual Bingo on Wednesday March 31 at 6:00 p.m. It'll be a fun night raising money to help homeless pets from the comfort of your own home.
For a small donation, players can have a chance to win one of three exciting PAWS prizes. It’s fun for the entire family and all ages are welcome. Visit PAWSChicago.org/bingo to join in the fun!
Round 1 of #PAWSChicagoMatchMadness is over and all four of our prospective #1 seeds, Nadia, Ditto, Tarzan, and Mandy, have advanced to the Sweet 16! 🏆
Wanna see who else is still on the Road to the Final Fur and looking for a home? See them all at https://t.co/4NLy0X7xll! pic.twitter.com/l9TmBWRH0U
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) March 24, 2021