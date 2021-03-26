PAWS Pet Of The Week: DerekJoin PAWS Chicago for Virtual Bingo on Wednesday March 31 at 6:00 p.m. It'll be a fun night raising money to help homeless pets from the comfort of your own home.

‘Arrested Development’ Star Jessica Walter Dies At 80

PAWS Pet Of The Week: TarzanNot only is Tarzan a very smart pup, he can also be a loveable, cuddling goofball, too. True to his name, Tarzan loves being outside. He would love to move into a home with a big backyard.

PAWS Pet Of The Week: SassyYou can bring home Sassy or any of the other cute dogs and cats at PAWS Chicago through the virtual adoption process.

PAWS Pet Of The Week: VivViv is always finding joy in the moments, whether it's jumping into fresh snow bank or blowing bubbles in her water bowl to make dinnertime just a little more fun.

CBS 2 Celebrates Black History Month With 'History Makers'February is Black History Month and CBS Chicago is proud to celebrate the culture, heritage and history of the Black community.