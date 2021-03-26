CHICAGO (CBS) — You can’t step foot on campus without the COVID-19 vaccination.

That’s the message today from Rutgers University in New Jersey. Will we see the same thing at schools across Illinois?

CBS 2’s Tara Molina checked in with schools from around the state and reports from DePaul’s campus.

DePaul said it is still looking into it, but said it is strongly recommending vaccinations for staff and students. And while schools consider their options, one doctor said people should prepare for a vaccination requirement to become the norm soon.

Colleges, universities and health departments across the country are asking this question right now: Should a vaccine be part of the back-to-school routine.

Doctor Mark Loafman, head of Family and Community Medicine for Cook County, has a clear answer: Yes.

“In general, we require people coming to public schools or even private schools to be vaccinated against risky conditions, so this is really no different.”

Referring to the long history of required vaccinations for schools…

“It would be irresponsible for schools to not pull COVID vaccination into the same category that they do meningitis and pertussis and measles, for example.”

A spokesperson for the Illinois Institute of Technology said they have no comment on this yet.

At Northwestern they still haven’t decided on required vaccinations, but a spokesperson said the school is asking students and staff to share whether they’ve received a vaccine.

As for the University of Illinois, a spokesperson said the school follows the Illinois Department of Public Health’s guidance and right now aren’t requiring proof of COVID-19 immunization.

With any vaccine, Dr. Loafman said there are medical and religious exemptions to requirements.

His word to those concerned about the possibility of this one?

“We need to help people reframe their thinking about it from some bizarre conspiracy that it’s gonna harm people,” Loafman said. “To say this is part of the very foundation of public health safety that’s allowed us to have the society we have today.”

We are still waiting on the state health department to respond to requests from CBS 2.

