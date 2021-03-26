CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lincoln Park Conservatory is now open to the public, just in time for the Spring Flower Show.
The show is called "Pretty in Pink" and it's free. Donations are accepted.
Hour reservations must be made ahead of time and social distancing as well as masks are required.
The show runs through Mother's Day.