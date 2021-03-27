CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be a rainy Saturday in the Chicago area, but temperatures will be warmer, reaching the low 60s.
The heaviest rain will be south of the city. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible south of Interstate 80 where there is a marginal chance for severe weather.
Southern states will, again, see an enhanced risk for severe weather.
Sunday will be sunny but cooler with a seasonable temperature of around 51.
Temperatures will reach into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine.
Forecast
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. 63. Marginal chance for severe storms south of I-80.
Saturday night: Rain ends overnight. 42.
Sunday: Sunny, cooler. 51.
