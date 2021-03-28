CHICAGO (CBS) — The system that brought the Chicago area some rain is moving off to the east. Skies will become sunny, but the air mass settling in behind that system brings a chilly Sunday. Saturday’s 66 degree high will be replaced by 50 degrees. It will be a breezy 50 with winds gusting up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
The cold is only for the day! Monday brings sunny skies and a jump in temperatures to the mid 60s.
Forecast:
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 50
Sunday night: Clear and 37
Monday: Sunny and much warmer, high of 64