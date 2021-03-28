CHICAGO (CBS) — After a blustery Sunday, our winds will diminish tonight and under clear skies we will be seasonably cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Our rollercoaster temperature ride continues Monday as we bounce back into the 60s (nearly 20 degrees warmer than today) with plenty of sunshine on Monday. Winds will gust up to 35 mph by late in the day.
There is a slight chance of a shower late Tuesday into early Wednesday but a mainly dry week ahead.
After the relatively warm start with 60s Monday and Tuesday, we drop back below average with 40s Wednesday and Thursday before warming back up by the weekend.