CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority announced Sunday that it will be increasing its capacity on buses and trains, with more travel opportunities in Chicago compared with earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective Sunday, the CTA is allowing up to 20 riders on standard 40-foot buses, and 30 riders on 60-foot articulated buses – or accordion buses – as well as ‘L’ trains.
Bus operators also have the authority to run as “drop-off only” and bypass certain stops if buses are getting crowded. This is a practice that is already used to maintain intervals between buses and prevent bus-bunching.
The CTA is also monitoring ridership levels to identify where more resources can be deployed, so as to prevent overcrowding. For routes with higher ridership, the CTA will either deploy the longer articulated buses or stage extra buses.