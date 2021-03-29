CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally shot by a police officer after an armed confrontation in Little Village Monday morning.
Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of multiple shots fired in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
According to police, two men were found in an alley when officers arrived. Police said one of them fled on foot, leading to a foot pursuit, “which resulted in an armed confrontation.”
Chicago police said the officer fired shots, striking the suspect in the chest.
Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS
One of the suspects was shot and killed. Another suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.
This incident is under investigation.