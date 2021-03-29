DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was fatally shot by a police officer after an armed confrontation in Little Village Monday morning.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of multiple shots fired in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, two men were found in an alley when officers arrived. Police said one of them fled on foot, leading to a foot pursuit, “which resulted in an armed confrontation.”

Chicago police said the officer fired shots, striking the suspect in the chest.

One of the suspects was shot and killed. Another suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

