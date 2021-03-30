CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire was raging late Tuesday afternoon outside a paper recycling plant and at an adjacent prairie in the Brighton Park neighborhood, and later spread to the plant building.
The CTA Orange Line was partially shut down because of the fire.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire at 48th Street and Christiana Avenue, which was being driven by the wind.
Video showed what looked like a berm of brush on fire, as well as pallets and piles of paper. The fire started on the prairie and quickly spread to the paper storage area in the recycling yard, the CFD said.
Crews first worked to protect the paper plant building and were letting the piles of paper outside burn.
But the building did go on to catch fire. The Fire Department raised the alarm level to a 2-11 to send more manpower and equipment to the scene, and reported that wind was a problem in fighting the blaze.
Two tower ladders two deck guns. Now at 2 11 for 48 street. Huge piles of paper and the associated building. Wind is s problem!
The Fire Department also called a Level 1 Hazmat situation for fear that the flames might catch up to the propane tank, though that had not happened as of just before 5 p.m.
We are told that containers of acid are also burning.
The Fire Department said there were no injuries.
The Chicago Transit Authority halted Orange Line between Western and the Midway terminal because of the fire. The scene of the fire is close to the Kedzie station.
