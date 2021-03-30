CHICAGO (CBS)– Condition will be mild again before rain arrives late Tuesday evening and signals the arrival of colder air.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 62 degrees.
Temperatures drop to the 40s by Wednesday.
By the weekend, warmer temperatures will return.