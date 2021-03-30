DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain

CHICAGO (CBS)– Condition will be mild again before rain arrives late Tuesday evening and signals the arrival of colder air.

READ MORE: 4 People Escape Fire In Grand Crossing

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 62 degrees.

READ MORE: Women's History Month: Tonika Lewis Johnson, An Artist Devoted To Chicago Neighborhoods

Temperatures drop to the 40s by Wednesday.

MORE NEWS: Police Looking For 41-Year-Old Haoder Gulfaraz Who Missed Flight At O'Hare Airport Saturday

By the weekend, warmer temperatures will return.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff