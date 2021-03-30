DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police, Missing Man, O'Hare airport

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are trying to locate a traveler who missed his connecting flight last weekend at O’Hare Airport and hasn’t been seen since.

Police are looking for 41-year-old Haoder Gulfaraz. He arrived at O’Hare Airport early Saturday morning on a flight from Phoenix, Arizona.

He was supposed to connect to a flight to Qatar, but did not get on board.

Gulfaraz is nearly 6 feet tall and has a gray beard with a black mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

