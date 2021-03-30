CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are trying to locate a traveler who missed his connecting flight last weekend at O’Hare Airport and hasn’t been seen since.
Police are looking for 41-year-old Haoder Gulfaraz. He arrived at O'Hare Airport early Saturday morning on a flight from Phoenix, Arizona.
He was supposed to connect to a flight to Qatar, but did not get on board.
Gulfaraz is nearly 6 feet tall and has a gray beard with a black mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.