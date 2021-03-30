DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, Dylan Cease, Jake Lamb, Spring Training, Spring Training 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — New infielder Jake Lamb was in the lineup for the White Sox’ final tune-up of the spring.

Dylan Cease also sure looks ready for the regular season.

Cease struck out 11 Colorado Rockies in five and third innings. He might be the X-factor for a big season by the Sox rotation.

Meanwhile, Andrew Vaughn made the team – and could end up in left field.

“Andrew will be in the lineup,” said White Sox Manager Tony La Russa.

The White Sox lost the game against the Rockies 2-1.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff