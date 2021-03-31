DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are going to be 20 degrees cooler than earlier this week.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Cold temperatures continues into Thursday and then temperatures climb by the weekend.

