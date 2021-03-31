CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are going to be 20 degrees cooler than earlier this week.
Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.
Cold temperatures continues into Thursday and then temperatures climb by the weekend.