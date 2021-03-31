CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer in north suburban Grayslake shot and seriously wounded a man overnight, when the man pointed what turned out to be a replica gun at officers responding to a call of a person threatening suicide.
The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said Grayslake police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Fairport Drive around 11:50 p.m., after a woman reported her 28-year-old son was threatening to commit suicide at a relative's home.
When officers arrived on the scene and tried to talk to the man, he walked out of the home armed with a handgun and pointed it at two officers approaching the front door.
One of the officers shot the man, and police began performing first aid until paramedics, who were already on the scene due to the nature of the call, began treating him and took the man to the hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.
Police later determined the gun the man pointed at officers was a replica semi-automatic pistol, but it had no markings to indicate it wasn't real, according to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.
The incident is under investigation.