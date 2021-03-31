ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS) — The White Sox are in California, where they’ll face the Angels on Thursday night.
Reigning American League MVP Jose Abreu and the White Sox enter the season with high expectations despite being without Eloy Jimenez most of the summer.
While there has been some World Series or bust talk, General Manager Rick Hahn wants to pump the brakes on that, at least a little bit.
"We still have to prove it. We absolutely have to prove it. The expectations being high are great. But all that stuff right now is on paper, and we start on Thursday. Let's stay healthy, let's take care of April 1, and then move on, and hopefully take care of our division over the course of the summer," Hahn said.
The start time for the White Sox Thursday night is 9:05 p.m. Central. Their home opener is a week from Thursday.