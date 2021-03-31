WHEATON, Ill. (CBS/AP) — A former cafeteria worker at an Elmhurst hospital is accused of stealing more than $218,000 over two years.
Todd Jagow of Woodridge is free on $10,000 bond after being charged with theft in excess of $100,000.
DuPage County prosecutors say the 43-year-old Jagow was working as a cafeteria supervisor at Elmhurst Hospital when he allegedly entered fictitious refunds and then took money from the cash register in order to conceal his actions.
The thefts allegedly occurred between February 2018 and January 2020. During a bond hearing Monday, prosecutors said Jagow paid personal expenses with the stolen money.
The scheme was uncovered when hospital workers conducted a review of cafeteria sales.
