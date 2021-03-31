DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
WHEATON, Ill. (CBS/AP) — A former cafeteria worker at an Elmhurst hospital is accused of stealing more than $218,000 over two years.

Todd Jagow of Woodridge is free on $10,000 bond after being charged with theft in excess of $100,000.

DuPage County prosecutors say the 43-year-old Jagow was working as a cafeteria supervisor at Elmhurst Hospital when he allegedly entered fictitious refunds and then took money from the cash register in order to conceal his actions.

The thefts allegedly occurred between February 2018 and January 2020. During a bond hearing Monday, prosecutors said Jagow paid personal expenses with the stolen money.

The scheme was uncovered when hospital workers conducted a review of cafeteria sales.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.