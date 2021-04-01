CHICAGO (CBS) — Mark Mizera got a hero’s homecoming Thursday after he battled COVID-19 and won.
Mizera returned to his Bridgeport home on Thursday after being hospitalized for four months.
His family and friends surrounded him with a drive-through parade. Dozens of people rode past his home holding signs, honking horns, and cheering.
"I feel honored that these people would do this for me – my relatives, people from the neighborhood, friends – everybody," Mizera said. "This is beautiful."
Mizera’s wife also had COVID, and was hospitalized for four days. She said she has been looking forward to this day since was released.