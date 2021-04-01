DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly winds kept temperatures in the 30s Thursday for many places, and scattered flurries for northwest Indiana.

Highs So Far: 4.1.2021

(Credit: CBS 2)

As high pressure centers overhead on Thursday night, skies clear and temps fall into the 20s. We could even have upper teens in far outlying areas.

Next 12 Hours: 4.1.2021

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for full sun on Friday. As the high drifts away, a milder southwest wind flow begins.

7 a.m. Friday: 4.1.2021

(Credit: CBS 2)

3 p.m. Friday: 4.1.2021

(Credit: CBS 2)

That’s the beginning of our weekend warmup.

Weekend Planner: 4.1.2021

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high climbs to 67 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday, with mostly sunny conditions both days.

The normal high is 53.

Mary Kay Kleist