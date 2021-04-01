CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly winds kept temperatures in the 30s Thursday for many places, and scattered flurries for northwest Indiana.
As high pressure centers overhead on Thursday night, skies clear and temps fall into the 20s. We could even have upper teens in far outlying areas.READ MORE: Person Shot And Killed By Police In Little Village Identified As 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo
Look for full sun on Friday. As the high drifts away, a milder southwest wind flow begins.READ MORE: Cook County Opening Up 22,000 New Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccines At 4 Suburban Mass Vaccination Sites
That’s the beginning of our weekend warmup.
The high climbs to 67 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday, with mostly sunny conditions both days.MORE NEWS: Restaurants Reopening: Where Do They Stand, And How Do They Recover From COVID?
The normal high is 53.