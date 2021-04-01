GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A man was charged Thursday with opening fire with a rifle at a truck stop in Gary, Indiana two days earlier.
No one was injured in the incident.
Jerome Fogle Sr., 66, was charged with six felony counts of criminal recklessness and one count of criminal mischief.
Gary police said Fogle fired a rifle at the Love's Truck Stop, at 3150 Grant St. in Gary, on Tuesday. The truck stop was open for business at the time and patrons and employees were inside, police said.
Fogle was taken into custody at the scene, police said.