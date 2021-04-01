CHICAGO (CBS)– The University of Illinois will allow high school students to apply for admission in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years without taking standardized tests.
The University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, University of Illinois Chicago and University of Illinois Springfield requested this as pandemic restrictions on large gatherings continue to impact SAT and ACT tests.
The universities will allow test-optional admissions at the three universities for the 2021-22 academic year.
