CHICAGO (CBS) — Many are worried about spreading the coronavirus over Easter.
On Thursday, leaders at one West Side church pleaded with the community to avoid big family celebrations.
"I think we need to maintain our distance. The time's just not right to for us to take chances," said the Rev. Robin Hood of Greater Rock Missionary Baptist Church.
Leaders at the church also showed off thermal scanners that will be used to keep Easter Sunday crowds safe.
Activists there are also launching a campaign, urging neighbors to get vaccinated.