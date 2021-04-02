DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a break-in at a car dealership in the South Loop.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Michigan Avenue.

A witness told police he was looking out his window and saw three men smashing windows with bricks to get inside.

“I immediately called police, a few minutes later I see four cars roll off like ‘Fast and the Furious’ style,” Witness Kyle Garvin told CBS 2.

Police have not confirmed if any vehicles were stolen.

No one is in custody.

 

