By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA will start testing six new all-electric buses on Friday.

You’ll recognize the new buses by their bright blue exterior.

The CTA will test the performance of the buses over the next couple months.

The electric buses will travel the busy route #66, along Chicago Avenue between Navy Pier and Austin Boulevard.

The CTA said the buses feature a quiet ride, and clean air emissions, and will help reduce the agency’s fuel costs.

CTA plains to have an all-electric bus fleet in the next 20 years.

