CHICAGO (CBS)– A sand spill led to a crash on I-290 at Des Plaines Avenue Friday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, a driver drove over spilled sand and lost control of their vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway to the right.READ MORE: United Airlines Plans To Hire 300 Pilots As Demand For Travel Rises
Police said that vehicle then struck a second vehicle, causing the second vehicle to turn over.READ MORE: Marcus Starkey, 27, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 11-Year-Old Ny-Andra Dyer At West Pullman Gas Station
The first vehicle continued driving and then struck struck a fence.
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Bellwood Senior Issues Warning After Losing $6,000 In Gift Card Scam
All lanes reopened around 7 a.m.