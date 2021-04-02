DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, I-290, Sand Spill

CHICAGO (CBS)– A sand spill led to a crash on I-290 at Des Plaines Avenue Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a driver drove over spilled sand and lost control of their vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway to the right.

READ MORE: United Airlines Plans To Hire 300 Pilots As Demand For Travel Rises

Police said that vehicle then struck a second vehicle, causing the second vehicle to turn over.

READ MORE: Marcus Starkey, 27, Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 11-Year-Old Ny-Andra Dyer At West Pullman Gas Station

The first vehicle continued driving and then struck struck a fence.

No injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Bellwood Senior Issues Warning After Losing $6,000 In Gift Card Scam

All lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff