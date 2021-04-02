DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Back of the Yards, Chicago Fire Department, Chicago News, Two Alarm Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials said no one was injured in a two-alarm blaze in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department said there was damage to buildings located at 5318 South Laflin.

The fire was struck out by 6:30 p.m., according to CFD.

A third building was saved from the fire.

This is a developing story.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff