CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials said no one was injured in a two-alarm blaze in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday afternoon.
The Chicago Fire Department said there was damage to buildings located at 5318 South Laflin.READ MORE: Victims Of Unemployment Scam Told By IDES To Pay Back Money They Never Received Or It Will Be Taken From Their Tax Returns
The 2 11 5318. Laflin now struck out. No injuries so far. Third building was saved with water curtain. pic.twitter.com/jLVu0tcNW1
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 2, 2021
Heavy damage to main fire building 5318 Laflin. pic.twitter.com/GKDMFRXTX5READ MORE: One Person Killed In I-57 Shooting Near Vollmer Road In Matteson
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 2, 2021
The fire was struck out by 6:30 p.m., according to CFD.
A third building was saved from the fire.MORE NEWS: Small Number Of People Still Contracting COVID-19 Despite Full Vaccination
This is a developing story.