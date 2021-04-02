CHICAGO (CBS) — Brooks is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
Brooks is a very sweet nine-year-old poodle mix who will make a faithful friend and true companion. He likes to be close to his people and will often curl up close to your feet when he is ready for a nap or will tuck himself in his favorite dog bed.
He is visually impaired, so Brooks does best with a structured routine and environment. He would benefit from a quiet home with adults and older children who will help him navigate his surroundings!
Bring Brooks or another adorable dog or cat home through the virtual adoption process by visiting the PAWS Chicago website.
Grab your training treats, give your pet a pep talk and get ready for the PAWS Chicago Tricks and Treats training class on April 22nd.
For a $10 donation, PAWS expert trainers will virtually teach your dog and cat a few new skills. You and your furry friend can hang out while saving the lives of homeless animals.
Visit PAWSChicago.org/tricksandtreats to learn more.
Danny’s our newest friend here at the Medical Center. He was hit by a car (we don’t think the driver even stopped) and brought to @ChicagoACC by a kind stranger.
He has multiple fractures and we’re giving him his very best shot at healing. Meet him at https://t.co/DxXSx7jh63 pic.twitter.com/5Wwwc4dkfR
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) April 1, 2021