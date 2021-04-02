CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola University Ramblers’ men’s basketball coach Porter Moser is reported to be moving on to coach at the University of Oklahoma.
The OU job opened after Lon Kruger retired. Multiple reports say the job is Moser’s if he wants it. It’s reportedly a six-year deal. Additional reporting indicates he has accepted the offer, but there is no confirmation from either Loyola or Oklahoma as of Friday afternoon.READ MORE: 'Residents Have Just Given Up': In Des Plaines, Garbage Gripes Regarding New Trash Cans
Oklahoma is hiring Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser as the Sooners new head basketball coach, per @ShamsCharania.
Moser will replace the retiring Lon Kruger. pic.twitter.com/v9Mk0vbsGX
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 2, 2021READ MORE: Ride Share Drivers Want More Protections After Chicago Uber Driver Was Carjacked And Killed
Moser, a native of Naperville, took the Rambers to the Sweet Sixteen in this year’s NCAA tournament, including an upset over top seed University of Illinois. In 2018, he guided the Ramblers to the Final Four. That season saw the Ramblers post a team record 32 wins and raised hopes of a first NCAA title since 1963.
Moser wouldn’t say which way he was leaning last Saturday after Oregon State beat Loyola 65-58 in a Midwest Region semifinal. Moser said at the time it was too soon to think about his future in the minutes after a season-ending loss.MORE NEWS: COPA To Release Video Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Adam Toledo, 13-Year-Old Killed By CPD, After Mom Demanded Transparency; 'What Really Happened To My Baby'
Moser, his wife and four children, currently have a home on the North Shore. His daughter, Jordan, plays for the Ramblers women’s team.