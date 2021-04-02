CHICAGO (CBS) — Rideshare drivers in Chicago are demanding Uber and Lyft take immediate action to protect them.
Members of the Independent Drivers Guild gathered at O’Hare International Airport for a rally Friday morning, and planned to caravan to the Uber hub near North and Elston Avenues.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: More Than 6 Million Doses Of Vaccines Administered, But Cases And Hospitalizations Keep Rising
The drivers said they want protection against carjackers and violence from passengers.
The drivers’ demands include passenger background checks, a panic button for drivers, special victim crime insurance, and a passenger verification process linking credit card information with a selfie taken by the passenger.READ MORE: National Guard Assists With COVID Shots In Aurora
The Independent Drivers Guild said police could use a passenger’s photo to investigate if a crime is committed.
A Lyft spokesperson said the company is working closely with law enforcement to help keep drivers safe, and it appreciates the Drivers Guild’s proposals, and looks forward to working together on the issues.MORE NEWS: Man Carjacked In East Ukrainian Village While Unloading Car With His Daughter
Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.