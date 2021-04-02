DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rideshare drivers in Chicago are demanding Uber and Lyft take immediate action to protect them.

Members of the Independent Drivers Guild gathered at O’Hare International Airport for a rally Friday morning, and planned to caravan to the Uber hub near North and Elston Avenues.

The drivers said they want protection against carjackers and violence from passengers.

The drivers’ demands include passenger background checks, a panic button for drivers, special victim crime insurance, and a passenger verification process linking credit card information with a selfie taken by the passenger.

The Independent Drivers Guild said police could use a passenger’s photo to investigate if a crime is committed.

A Lyft spokesperson said the company is working closely with law enforcement to help keep drivers safe, and it appreciates the Drivers Guild’s proposals, and looks forward to working together on the issues.

Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

