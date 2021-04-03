CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 2,839 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including an additional 13 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,254,185, including 21,361 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 62,694 tests have been reported to the state for a total of 20,562,496.
As of Friday night, 1,426 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 325 were in intensive care and 132 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 27 to April 2 is 3.8%.
Friday 145,315 COVID-19 vaccine doses were reportedly administered in Illinois, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 110,057 doses. The total number of doses now administered in Illinois is 368,239, as of midnight Friday. The total number of vaccine doses delivered and allocated to the state is now 7,784,215, including 368,239, according to IDPH.