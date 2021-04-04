CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a warm and sunny Easter Sunday!
Temperatures in the 70’s will continue across the area through Tuesday, with Monday potentially being the warmest day of 2021 so far.
Rain and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.