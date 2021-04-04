DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a warm and sunny Easter Sunday!

Sunday’s temperatures will be near 70s degrees. Areas near the lake will be a bit cooler.

Temperatures in the 70’s will continue across the area through Tuesday, with Monday potentially being the warmest day of 2021 so far.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

