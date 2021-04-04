LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Some people began this beautiful Easter Sunday by heading to mass – and a special mass was offered in LaGrange Park for some frontline pandemic heroes.
The special mass for National Guard troops who have been giving out vaccines was held Sunday morning at the Alexine Chapel, at 1515 W. Ogden Ave. in LaGrange Park.
The pews were almost empty at the chapel, because unfortunately – for some unknown reason – the National Guard troops just couldn't make it.
The bishop took it in stride.
"Whether or not we have the National Guard present, we can pray for them," said Bishop Robert Casey.
Illinois has deployed 1,400 National Guard members at 39 vaccination sites across Illinois.